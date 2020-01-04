Jeremy Kowalis passed away of natural causes Oct 23. He was asleep in his home in Westminster, Co. Born in Oregon, lived in Colorado and Hawaii. Survived by daughter Ivy — his pride and joy, mother Janie, father John, 3 siblings and many friends. Jeremy was dedicated to event production: X Games, Jazz Aspen, comedy festivals, and myriad music festivals. He also helped people at Aspen Homeless Shelter with sobriety, jobs and housing. A friend to all with a big heart and a knack for making things happen, often pulling off the impossible, he was amazing … and stubborn, hilarious, a smart-ass, a bad-ass, a teddy bear, and most of all unapologetically himself. Always the life of the party, he impacted many and will not be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at the Village Tavern in Snowmass Village Saturday January 11 2:00-5:30. Jeremy Kowalis February 18, 1971 – October 23, 2019.