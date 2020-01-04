Jeremy Kowalis
Jeremy Kowalis passed away of natural causes Oct 23. He was asleep in his home in Westminster, Co. Born in Oregon, lived in Colorado and Hawaii. Survived by daughter Ivy — his pride and joy, mother Janie, father John, 3 siblings and many friends. Jeremy was dedicated to event production: X Games, Jazz Aspen, comedy festivals, and myriad music festivals. He also helped people at Aspen Homeless Shelter with sobriety, jobs and housing. A friend to all with a big heart and a knack for making things happen, often pulling off the impossible, he was amazing … and stubborn, hilarious, a smart-ass, a bad-ass, a teddy bear, and most of all unapologetically himself. Always the life of the party, he impacted many and will not be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at the Village Tavern in Snowmass Village Saturday January 11 2:00-5:30. Jeremy Kowalis February 18, 1971 – October 23, 2019.
