Jean Mary D’Alessio, 77, Aspen, CO, passed with family by her side.

Jean, “Jeannie,” was born to the late Dominic and Bertha Trocine on April 10, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA. Jean graduated from St. Hubert Catholic High School in 1959.

Jean married Robert D’Alessio on June 23, 1962. After spending 32 years in Philadelphia, PA and Columbia, MD, they relocated to Aspen. Jean is survived by two children: Cynthia D’Alessio, Littleton, CO and Lorie D’Alessio, Carbondale, CO. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Jillian Boyll (Jordan) and Stella Firmin.

Jean and Robert met while working in Philadelphia. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Family was everything to her. She loved sailing, skiing and living in Aspen.

Requiem mass: November 4, 2019, 11am, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aspen. Reception will follow, location tbd.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org.