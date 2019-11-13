How do you describe the life and legend of James Bond?

Skier, Skater and Lead Dog

Passionate, Dedicated, and Enthusiastic

Purposeful, Inclusive, and Dog whisperer.

Lover of mountain and oceans, Multi talented, and Perfectionist.

Opinionated, Political, and Vocal

Humorous, Artistic, and Dreamer

Professional, Detailed, and Collector

Curious, Intentional, and Seeker of knowledge

Wearer of Hawaiian shirts and Denim jackets

James touched and impacted the lives of more people and creatures than he realized, including his beloved dogs, cats, hummingbirds, ravens, crows, squirrels, and fish.

He was a skier, a sailor, and lover of all water; frozen or liquid.

He was a Landlord, Developer, Restaurant owner, and Paint Contractor.

A legendary skier — rarely missing a ski day in more than 40 years he received the rare 1000 day ski pin last year for skiing more then 100 days each season, 10 years in a row.

James was a founding father of the Aspen Junior Hockey program, leading his team to several state championships. He was not only a hockey coach but a mentor and role model to the kids he taught.

James found peace and adventure with Shae Singer, his wife and partner of more than 30 years.

His spirit and love of life will be remembered across the US and Bahamas, by countless friends, family, and The Dogs of Bell.

The James Bond Memorial “Skiership” and “Skatership” will be established to honor his passion for Skiing and Hockey. A gathering to celebrate James’ life will be announced soon.

Donations for the James Bond memorial “Skiership” can be made to: Alpine Bank FBO #8911037649.