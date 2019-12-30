Jack Panek passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2019 at his home in Gunnison, CO. Jack is survived by his daughters Erin and Katie Panek. He is survived by his siblings Teri Lorkowski and John Panek. He is also survived by many lifelong friends throughout the state. Jack taught at the Aspen Community School for many years. His hearty laugh, booming voice, enthusiasm for life, and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 11am at the Fred R. Field Multi-Purpose Building in Gunnison, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation by check to the Gunnison High School Outdoor Education program.