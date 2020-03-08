Harriet Wilson Tschappat

Harriet Ann Wilson was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma, the youngest child of Mary Margaret Wise Wilson and Walter Reagan Wilson. She moved with her parents and siblings, Genevieve, Walt Jr. and Ruth to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she lived most of her young adult life. There she met and married her high school sweetheart, Dan Edward Tschappat in 1945 while he was serving as a naval officer in World War II. Dan predeceased her in 1992.

Harriet and Dan had 3 children who they adored: Joy, 1946-2013 (Arvin) Eidson, Kate McKenzie (Steve Neuberger) and Rocky (Kelli) Tschappat of Aspen, as well as a beautiful bouquet of grandchildren: Casey Seeley, Danielle Eidson, Katie Griffin, Josie Woodbridge, and Lindsey and Rocky Jr. Tschappat of Aspen, all who she endlessly supported and loved.

Many of her great grand-children got to meet her and feel how much Harriet adored little children. They include: Parker Seeley, Gwin Griffin, Finn Woodbridge, Jack Griffin, and two more little girls on their way this summer. She would be thrilled!

After attending Tulsa University, Harriet and Dan started their own real estate company in Tulsa before their passion for Colorado kept them exploring the Rocky Mountains and work possibilities there. They moved to Glenwood Springs to manage Hotel Colorado in 1965, to Almont in 1966 to manage Almont Resort, and settled in Aspen in 1967. Harriet worked as a dedicated secretarial assistant to Angus A. Anderson, Munroe Lyeth, Dr. Scott, and spent 40 years as Marian Davis’s personal assistant until Marian passed, when Harriet was 94. She was a member of Aspen’s Christ Episcopal Church, connecting there with many friends.

Harriet was one of the most generous, gracious, thoughtful, loving/loved and positive human beings one could ever imagine meeting. Her passion for cooking, making sure everything was homemade and fresh, her commitment to her family through some of the hardest times, her amazing knack for giving the perfect gifts — she leaves a beautiful legacy for all who have known her, especially her family.

She accompanied Dan as a supportive partner on his fishing and hunting explorations, even dragging his deer and elk up and down mountainsides late into her life.

Our family wants to thank Whitcomb Terrace and Heritage Care Center for the comforting and dedicated attention they gave to Harriet for 4 years. Their positive, patient staff and deeply caring hearts made her last years the best they could be.

There will be a Celebration of Harriet’s Life for family and close friends in the summer.

Memorial donations in honor of Harriet can be made to Aspen’s Christ Episcopal Church, 536 West North Street, Aspen, Colorado, 81611.