On the evening of Friday, September 20th, as the sun cast its last light on Mount Sopris, our dear friend, sister, and daughter Emily Joan Walsh left our world.

Emily was born on March 10, 1994, to Dan and Sandy Walsh in Vidalia, Georgia. She spent most of her young life in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where she grew into a beautiful, caring, young adult. As a child she spent her time with her beloved horse Bailey, her caring older brother DJ and her countless cousins and extended family. When Emily was 12 years old, she tragically lost her mother Sandy to cancer. Those who knew both Sandy and Emily agree she carried her mother’s genuine spirit with her, giving her unending love to everyone she met.

Emily spent one year at the University of New England before her adventurous spirit brought her west to the Roaring Fork Valley. At 19 years old she moved to Snowmass Village and quickly became the best lifty Sheer Bliss has ever seen. That summer she joined the Blazing Adventures raft guide family, and spent her summers floating the waters of melted snow that she rode in the winters. It was this adventurous spirit that brought her to the most beautiful places in the world, from the crystal clear beaches of Croatia and Mexico, the silty roar of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, to the Elk Mountains she called home, Emily made a point to seize every opportunity she had to experience the beauty of this world.

Yet, the beauty Emily created in the way she treated those around her greatly outshone any desert sunrise or mountain sunset. Emily was extremely generous, humble and kind. She fully gave herself to others, always extending her love and support even to those she just met. She was the one that made sure everyone was having fun, and lifted others up before herself. Being around Emily meant feeling like the most important person in the world.

Emily is survived by her father Dan, her brother DJ and dear friend Trish Simas, as well as a wide net of friends and “family” she created in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. Her electric blue eyes, genuine smile and generosity will truly be missed.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, September 26th at 3:30pm in Lot 1 (300 Carriage Way) in Snowmass Village. A service will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. If you would like to contribute an appetizer, snack or drink to share, please feel free to bring something. All are welcome.

Please consider making a donation to the Hope Center on the Walsh Family’s behalf https://ourhopecenter.org.