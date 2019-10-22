With a heavy heart, the family of DiAnne Redfern has to announce that on the morning of Monday October 7, 2019, DiAnne succumbed to breast cancer that she courageously fought for over 4 ½ years. She died at home, surrounded by family and close loved ones. Despite developing stage 4 metastatic cancer over 3 years ago, having spread to her brain/skull, vertebrate, and pelvis, she fought the battle. “This will not take me out,” was one of her battle cries. Everyone who knew her, including doctors, surgeons, oncologists, and nurses, started believing her. Her life had changed to doctors visits, radiation treatments, surgeries and a cache of medicines; however, she was determined to be a miracle and beat this horrific disease. Despite the full-time regime of hospitals, she still made it a priority to run, hike, swim, work, and travel. Her family and doctors agreed this zest for life and rigorous schedule is what kept her alive and vibrant.

DiAnne was a Colorado Native born in Denver. Soon after High School graduation, she moved to the Western Slope and the mountains. She loved the outdoors, rafting, horseback riding, and hiking. Her adventures led her to guiding river and camping trips for troubled youth. Eventually, in her love for service, she bought her own restaurant in Glenwood Springs, FB Barrlows on South Grand. She then moved on to work at various well-known establishments: The Hotel Colorado, The Sopris, Woody Creek Tavern, Primavera, Skip Bell’s Pour House, and the last several summers at Butch’s Lobster Shack in Basalt. She valued hard work and devoted much of her free time to helping friends and family in need throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

DiAnne co-founded the Friends For Life foundation, which aids people struggling from illness or loss. Her work ethic and colorful character brought a great dynamic to all events and people she encountered. Her professionalism, infectious smile, strong will, and positive attitude will not soon be forgotten. A lesson we should all learn from beautiful DiAnne was and is to live each day with dignity, grace, and gratitude, because really, we don’t have anything to complain about. Life is a gift, so take advantage of it every day. Even after being diagnosed with cancer, she still looked forward to wintering and working on her beloved island paradise in Lido Key, Florida, where she continued to live her life to the fullest, working, exercising and making a whole new family of friends for the last 6 years. Her loveable soul and spirit will continue to walk on the beach, chase the birds, swim in the salty seas, hike the Rocky mountain trails, and soar high in its mountain air.

Although tremendously independent, her life became whole when she met her soulmate and eventual husband, Tom ‘T-Bird’ Redfern. She loved her newfound family life with her daughter Lauren and son Patrick. Life took on a whole new meaning and often said, “her life was complete.” DiAnne was proceeded in death by her father, Eugene from Denver, and brother in-law, Chal Redfern from Massachusetts. She is survived by her mother Helen and brother David of Denver, as well as her sister Joanne of California. She is also survived by her immediate loving family: husband Tom and her children Lauren and Patrick, and countless cousins/family throughout the states through marriage. She is, and will be forever, held close in heart and spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at the Orchard Church in Carbondale, CO from 2-6 pm, with the service taking place at approximately 3 pm. All who knew DiAnne and her family are welcome.