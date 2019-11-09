Craig Snow

Craig Kenney Snow was born at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia on September 25, 1961, to Col. Jerrold D. Snow and Mrs. Mary C. Snow. He passed away, suddenly, of a heart attack in his sleep in Alexandria, Virginia on September 29, 2019. He was 58 years old. In 1983, Craig’s love of skiing inspired him to head west to Colorado. Craig was a long-time resident of Snowmass. Craig enjoyed the outdoors and was especially fond of skiing and hiking in Colorado. In 2012, Craig moved back East, relocating to the Florida panhandle. He worked in the service industry for many years; waiting tables at Chadwicks in Old Towne Alexandria, Virginia, as a skycap at the Aspen Airport and at a variety of maintenance jobs in Florida. Family and friends remember Craig as a kind-hearted soul with a big laugh and an irresistible smile. His sense of humor brightened our lives and his love of food was well known. The family is planning a gathering for friends and family to honor his life and memory in Spring 2020 in the Snowmass area. Craig is survived by his son Montana Faust, daughter Rachael Emory, brother Harrison Snow and sisters Marilyn Snow and Martha Snow Mack. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Craig’s love of his pets with a donation to an animal shelter or the Human Society.