It is with great sadness that we pass on the news that life-long local Christopher James Schumacher, Age 30, passed away June 15th in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a kind, gentle, & loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, & friend to so many. … We find tremendous comfort in knowing that he is at peace after his long struggle with alcoholism.

Chris was proud to be an Aspen Native. He attended Aspen Country Day School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, and his sense of adventure led him to further studies at the University of Montana and the University of Utah. He was a stand-out athlete who excelled in soccer, freestyle skiing, and multiple other athletic endeavors. An avid outdoorsman, his love of the mountains and nature took him on fabulous adventures in many places, including Chili and Alaska. He was a world traveler and great adventurer. Besides being a black belt and fierce competitor in all sports, Chris was a talented artist in many mediums and creative ceramicist.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather’s John P Sedlak and Dr. Lee R Schumacher, and his Grandmother Jane Barry Schumacher.

Chris is survived by his Mother (Judy Schumacher), his Father (B Lee Schumacher), Siblings: John (Annie), Jennifer (Max), Megan, Molly, and Michael; Grandmother (Dorothy Sedlak), Nieces (Grace & Norah), Nephews (Jack & Bodhi), any many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor his memory at the base of Aspen Highlands on Saturday July 6th at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Aspen Valley Ski Club Freestyle Program or Phoenix Multi-sport (an organization striving to help those suffering from substance abuse through intense physical activity).

Chris was like a shooting star, he shined so brightly and burnt out much too soon. We will all miss him dearly….