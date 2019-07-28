Carol Lou (James) Foote, 79, passed away July 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family.

She was born February 7, 1940 in Hazelton, Kansas, to Arthur Lavelle James and Hazel Edna (Leatherman) James. Carol had two younger siblings, Judith Lynn James and Stephen Richard James.

Carol was married to Norman Eugene Foote on April 21, 1961 in Grand Junction, Colorado. To this union were born three children, Mary Coleen (Michael) Wayne, Brian James Foote and Stephen Wayne (Shannon) Foote.

Norman and Carol spent most of their lives in the Roaring Fork Valley before moving to Colorado Springs. While in Aspen, Carol worked for 34 years at the Pitkin County Treasurer’s office.

Carol was most known among her friends and family for her love of genealogy. Her other hobbies included crocheting and spending time cooking with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by their three children, seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by both siblings.

A Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 325 Putnam Drive, Security, CO 80911

A second Memorial Service was held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO 81611.

Online Condolences: Shrineof Remembrance.com