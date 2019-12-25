Longtime valley resident Bonita Cahill passed away peacefully at her beloved High Mesa Farm above the Uncompagrahe River in Olathe, CO on November 14th. She was the co-founder of Resort Management Services with her husband John for 35 years. She served as the Colorado Senior Housing Authority Director and Secretary for 12 years and was responsible for the development of 48 of those units. She played a magnificent piano, guitar and saxophone. Her door and heart were always open to any in need. She leaves a grand endowment of the deep well of her strength, dignity and grace to her husband John, daughter Ashe and grandson Jack to draw upon at will. This earth is diminished without her.