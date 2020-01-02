It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Blair Douglas McMillin on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was at home surrounded by his wife Chrissy and their children Callahan, Teegan, Delaney and Shea who collectively were the loves of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Julia Jones and Blair Steele McMillin. Along with his wife and children he is survived by his brother and best friend James and sister Barbara Smith (Rick). Doug was born and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania and summered at his family house in Chautauqua, New York. He spent a post graduate year at Williston Northampton and graduated college from Ohio Wesleyan where he was a stellar football and track star. After graduation he moved to the Roaring Fork Valley and resided in Woody Creek and Basalt for over 30 years. He made a living in construction and enjoyed his passions for photography, sailing, skiing and woodworking. Doug was a kind and gentle soul with a smile you could never forget. He had a kind word for all and if you knew him he considered you a friend. He had four rules for his children and the last one he lived by every day … Give more than you take.

Doug’s celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. 70 McCabe Ranch Road Old Snowmass 81654. All who knew and loved him are welcome. Warm attire and think about carpooling.