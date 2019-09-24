Please join the family and friends of Arlene Ruth Nelson in a Celebration of Life this Saturday, September 28th. She will be laid to rest in the Red Butte Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. in the Elks Lodge Plot, look for the Elk Statue. A gathering will take place at the Elks Lodge #224, 510 E. Hyman Avenue, from 4-6 p.m. Please bring your memories and stories to share about Arlene, and there are many, and take with you her generous, adventurous spirit.