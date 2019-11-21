Andrew Treat

One of our biggest, strongest, and sweetest-hearted men left this earth peacefully in his home in Edwards, on October 6th, due to a heart condition.

Drew was born in Vail, Colorado. Upon entering this world, his father and grandfather, amazed at the size of his newborn baby thighs, envisioned Drew as a downhill skier. Although a talented ski racer in his early years with Ski Club Vail, Andrew had other plans. His fascination with his Viking heritage, combined with his natural strength, fueled his tenacious passion to become the Strongest Man in the World. He tirelessly trained with his coach and good friend Steve Fotion, in Carbondale, and competed in Strongman Competitions, placing 2nd in the 2017 Jack Robinson Team Tom Bench Press, and 3rd in the 2015 Warrior Classic Team Tom Strongman. Injuries unfortunately interrupted his training until recently, when he began slowly working out again.

From a small child on, Andrew had a love of the natural world and particularly shared “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin’s admiration and fascination with reptilians and amphibians. While attending Denver Academy in high school, Andrew volunteered with the Denver Zoo. He finished high school at Red Canyon in Edwards and studied Outdoor Recreation Leadership at Colorado Mountain College. Drew worked with his family at Treat Development, Inc.

Andrew was a life-long learner. He taught us to honor our ancestors, family and friends, to not believe everything we’re told, to learn the facts and think critically, to appreciate simplicity, to be authentic, non-materialistic, passionate, loyal to our ideals and to love ferociously. He was humble, kind and giving.

We will miss Andrew so much, especially his mom, Kathy, his big brother Sandy, his nephew Sandy V (aka Quin), Quin’s mom Hope, his girlfriend Katie, his loyal and loving Pit Bulls, Wilbur and Layla, and all of his wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins from the Treat, Hollister, Flora, Stanton, Bouchard, and Allen clans. He loved you all dearly.

In this Grand Adventure, Andrew is reveling in the absolute love and breath-taking beauty of the spirit world with this dad Sandy, his grandfather’s Sandy and Joseph, his grandmother’s Marion and Katherine, his friend Dale, and all of his ancestors who left this world before him.

Please join us in celebrating Andrew’s life on November 30th at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, CO, from 1-4pm.