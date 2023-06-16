Youth soccer coach accused of sexual assaults, according to Carbondale Police

An assistant soccer coach for a local club in the Roaring Fork Valley was arrested and charged last week with sexual assault, a Friday Carbondale Police news release states.

Cesar Herrera Romero, 20, was arrested June 7 on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child. He was an assistant coach for the Roaring Fork United Soccer Club as well as a local soccer league.

“On Feb. 9, 2023, Carbondale Police Department were made aware by Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office of juveniles disclosing sexual assault by a soccer coach,” the release states. “Upon further investigation, officers found multiple incidents occurred in municipalities between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.”

Carbondale Police believe there may be additional victims of sexual assault by Romero, who have not yet come forward, the release states. Any additional victims or anyone with information related are urged to call Carbondale Police Department at 970-625-8095. Parents are also encouraged to call this number if their children disclose any information of abuse.

The department works with River Bridge Regional Center where they provide forensic interviewers to help ask questions, the release states. River Bridge Regional Center is a non-profit, child advocacy center that also provides counseling and follow up care.





Due to the nature of the investigation and likelihood of additional victims, the Police Department is not releasing any details of the assaults.