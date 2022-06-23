Young Writers’ Institute of Aspen gathers in Woody Creek

Slam poet Jovan Mays speaks with students during programming for the Young Writers' Institute of Aspen at the Aspen Community School in Woody Creek on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times

The Aspen Community School in Woody Creek hosted this week’s Young Writers’ Institute of Aspen, a program that aims to foster a community of young writers from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. The weeklong program began June 20 and runs through June 24; registration was open to students entering second through ninth grade.

Slam poet Jovan Mays and children’s book author Kathleen Pelley were this year’s guest writers.

“Finding your writer’s voice is a need. … Can we bring joy to that process?” said program organizer Elizabeth Maloney.