Young Writers’ Institute of Aspen gathers in Woody Creek
Weeklong program seeks to bring joy to writing process
The Aspen Community School in Woody Creek hosted this week’s Young Writers’ Institute of Aspen, a program that aims to foster a community of young writers from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. The weeklong program began June 20 and runs through June 24; registration was open to students entering second through ninth grade.
Slam poet Jovan Mays and children’s book author Kathleen Pelley were this year’s guest writers.
“Finding your writer’s voice is a need. … Can we bring joy to that process?” said program organizer Elizabeth Maloney.
