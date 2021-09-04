Yola cancels appearance Sunday at Jazz Aspen Snowmass due to positive COVID-19 test
Musical artist Yola has canceled her appearance at the JAS Labor Day Experience on Sunday in Snowmass Village due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to a statement on her Twitter page, Yola “is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time.”
Statement regarding @Summerfest & @JazzAspen pic.twitter.com/x7Q0wgevGB— Yola (@iamyola) September 3, 2021
She had been scheduled to perform Friday in Milwaukee as part of Summerfest, an appearance that also was canceled. Yola had been scheduled to be the opening 3 p.m. show Sunday in Snowmass.
In her spot, The Sweet Lillies have stepped in to be the 3 p.m. replacement.
Disappointed we won't get to see @iamyola & wishing her the best. Luckily @TheSweetLillies are available to fill the spot! Come check them out tomorrow at 3pm prior to @MarenMorris & @jimmybuffett. Tix & info at https://t.co/M6y97VKDE9 pic.twitter.com/J5Wm3jkY6R— Jazz Aspen Snowmass (@JazzAspen) September 4, 2021
Maren Morris is still slated to perform at 5 p.m., with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band set to hit the main stage at 7:30 p.m.
According to the Jazz Aspen Snowmass website, all tickets are sold out for Sunday’s shows.
