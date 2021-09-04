Yola cancels appearance Sunday at Jazz Aspen Snowmass due to positive COVID-19 test

Yola performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert in New York on June 3, 2021. Due to a positive COVID-19 test, she has canceled her appearance Sunday at Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Musical artist Yola has canceled her appearance at the JAS Labor Day Experience on Sunday in Snowmass Village due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to a statement on her Twitter page, Yola “is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time.”

She had been scheduled to perform Friday in Milwaukee as part of Summerfest, an appearance that also was canceled. Yola had been scheduled to be the opening 3 p.m. show Sunday in Snowmass.

In her spot, The Sweet Lillies have stepped in to be the 3 p.m. replacement.

Disappointed we won't get to see @iamyola & wishing her the best. Luckily @TheSweetLillies are available to fill the spot! Come check them out tomorrow at 3pm prior to @MarenMorris & @jimmybuffett . Tix & info at https://t.co/M6y97VKDE9 pic.twitter.com/J5Wm3jkY6R — Jazz Aspen Snowmass (@JazzAspen) September 4, 2021

Maren Morris is still slated to perform at 5 p.m., with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band set to hit the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Jazz Aspen Snowmass website, all tickets are sold out for Sunday’s shows.