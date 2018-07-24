Yoga on the Mountain returns to Snowmass Village

The highest elevation yoga festival in the U.S., or at least so it is touted, Yoga on the Mountain will return to Snowmass Village for its second summer beginning Thursday afternoon.

This time around, the three-day festival is involving more local retailers, teachers and businesses than before, said Krista DeBuhr, co-founder of the Arkansas-based producers, Power Yoga Retreats.

"We really want to bring all of these like-minded people together to connect," said DeBuhr, noting the financial benefit for businesses, as well.

Attracting Aspen-based companies and instructors was a conscious effort on behalf of the festival organizers, who visited the valley to promote the 2018 event in March and again in June.

Familiar faces at this year's festival, which will run through Sunday, include Maker and Place, Aspen Brewing Co., Jus, Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Lead with Love.

On the yoga side, a slew of seasoned local instructors as well as teachers traveling from Arkansas and New York will lead nearly 70 classes throughout the festival.

"Snowmass is kind of a tough location because it's so spread out," DeBuhr said. "So we had to figure out a way to design the festival in a way that makes sense for attendees."

This means featuring six different class venues: three outside and three indoor, plus the pool at the festival's "host hotel," the Crestwood Condominiums.

As of July 20, DeBuhr said the festival had sold about 230 tickets and that she hopes to sell 300.

About 63 percent of people who purchased tickets are from Colorado, 35 percent of which are from the Roaring Fork Valley, according to DeBuhr. The next largest pocket of folks in the state will hail from Denver, she said.

Outside Colorado, yogis across states in every region are expected to attend this year's festival.

Occupancy in Snowmass Village this weekend as of the last report was projected in the mid-70 percent range, according to Snowmass Tourism director Rose Abello.

This is "roughly where we were year to date" last year, Abello said, but occupancy for the weekend ended between the high-80s to low-90s percentage. The comparison, however, isn't apples to apples, as the 2017 festival was held in August.

Abello called the festival a natural partner for Snowmass, adding that the tourism group plans "to (continue) to grow this event."

Aspen-based yoga teacher Arielle Shipe, who will teach at the festival for her second year, believes, "It's a treat for us to have something like this in such a small town."

"I love that it's local," Shipe said. "I think that we have such an incredible yoga community and it's just really fun to see everybody come together."

