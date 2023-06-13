Yeehaw: A Q&A with arena director Jim Snyder ahead of Snowmass Rodeo season

Saddle bronc riding at the Snowmass Rodeo on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Snowmass Village.

Editor’s note: A version of this Q&A also appears in this year’s addition of the Summer in Aspen/Snowmass magazine.

The Snowmass Rodeo is a summer must. Cowboys and cowgirls — or at least those who enjoy a good pair of denim — flock to the rodeo grounds each Wednesday for a taste of the Roaring Fork Valley’s true Western roots.

Jim Snyder is celebrating his 30th year as the rodeo’s arena director, and he is the president of the Snowmass Western Heritage Association. Along with Darcy Vold, the rodeo’s primary stock contractor, he helps put on the rodeo each week. He does this alongside a crew of volunteers, many of whom have been helping support the rodeo as long as Snyder.

Ahead of the 2023 summer season, which gets underway June 21 and runs through Aug. 16, Snyder answered a few questions about the Snowmass Rodeo.

Question: What excites you about the rodeo each summer that keeps you coming back?





Jim Snyder: Families and their children (Many are returning attendees). I love to see the children being so excited. I enjoy seeing my rodeo friends each week. I enjoy watching a great rodeo performance.

Q: For those new to the rodeo, what should they know before going?

JS: We are a non-profit organization. We rely on our generous sponsors who donate and support us each year. The rodeo is operated by our dedicated volunteers.

The Snowmass Rodeo was nominated in a USA Today poll to be one of the top 20 best rodeos in the country. We came in sixth, and we are the only non-pro rodeo in the contest. This was a great surprise. A huge thank you to our fans who help make this possible.

A lot of our sponsorship money goes to the cowboys and cowgirls for what is called “added money,” which is money that goes into the weekly event purse. This is what entices our participants to drive such long distances to compete in Snowmass.

In addition, proceeds from the season are presented as scholarship to the young men and women who are going to college. In 2022, there were five recipients, and plans are to have more this year.

Q: For the rodeo veterans, what should they be excited about?

JS: Our arena grounds are going to be the same for one more year. The town of Snowmass has approved a new rodeo ground redesign for the 2024 season, one we are all looking forward to. Next year will be our 50th rodeo season in Snowmass. Also, the consistently delicious BBQ dinner prepared by Kip and Conundrum Catering. We have also scheduled three rodeo entertainment acts — they are great crowd pleasers. We are adding a new event this year: For the first time, we are offering Break Away Roping for the lady contestants.

A young cowboy takes part in the mutton busting portion of the Snowmass Rodeo, which kicked off its summer season on June 22, 2022, in Snowmass Village. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Q: What is your favorite event at the rodeo, and why?

JS: My favorite event is probably the bucking horse events. I love to see how seriously they take their job.

Q: What is your favorite part of the rodeo’s non-competition events?

JS: Every year, we have people that come to the valley from all parts of the world, and they end up coming to the Snowmass Rodeo. I enjoy hearing fans talk about the memories from when they were young and their parents brought them to Snowmass and the rodeo.

I spoke to a father last summer whose daughter competed in the mutton busting and won second place. He told me that as a little boy 28 years ago, he came to Snowmass from England with his mom and dad. Snowmass Rodeo left such a large impression on him that he knew he had to bring his wife and kids. His daughter was one of the fortunate ones who rode a mutton and won a beautiful trophy. Dad wanted a group photo for lasting memories.

Q: How does the rodeo fit in with the greater list of Snowmass events in the summer?

JS: The Snowmass Rodeo is an example of the Old West days. It’s a tradition. It’s a consistent event and pastime for tourists, contestants, and locals alike. Last year, we attracted over 10,000 attendees. There are not too many events where both a 90-year-old and a 5-year-old can enjoy the same event.

Q: For those who are on the fence about attending a rodeo, what would you say to get them to come?

JS: Again, I go back to our Western heritage. Rodeos are hundreds of years old. This is an example of American history. We want to continuously share our Western heritage to those who haven’t experienced it.

Our animals are very important to us. Without them, we could not put on a rodeo. Rodeo bulls and horses are like athletes: They have been raised to do this job. They know their job, which is to buck for eight seconds. We use the same animals every other week, and for the most part, they return year after year.

There is a myth about how the animals are treated. It’s important to educate our spectators. We put what is called a cotton flank rope around the bull’s flank. It is tied around the belly and nowhere else. There is no kind of shocking device used. We use a leather, fleece-lined strap to go around the bucking horse.

The animal’s instinct is to try to kick it off. Neither of these bucking straps hurt the animal.

People love to see the horses in horse ranch pasture when the horses are taking a break in between rodeos. Another exciting thing to do is watch them running down Brush Creek prior to the rodeo. They add to the charm of Snowmass.

