Yarn bombing to bring color to Snowmass Village this summer

Snowmass Tourism is debuting a new community-based art project this summer, focused on the art of Yarn Bombing. Yarn Bombing is the act of wrapping colorful knitted pieces to objects in public spaces for the pure purpose of art and smiles.

“This is a unique opportunity to combine the creativity of each fiber artists’ vision with a collaborative community installation,” said Betsy Crum, master knitter and co-organizer.

All area knitters and crocheters are invited to participate in this whimsical art project. Trees and other stationary objects around Snowmass Town Park have been selected for coverage in custom knitted and crocheted pieces, culminating in a colorful spectacle of yarn-wrapped objects and arbors.

“To our knowledge, this has never been done in Snowmass before and should provide a bright, fun, family-friendly enhancement to our Village this summer,” said Rose Abello, co-organizer and Tourism Director, Snowmass Tourism. “This has been a personal goal of mine for years, and it will be a great way to build community in a collaborative and artful way.”

Organizers have worked with Snowmass Parks, Recreation & Trails as well as Snowmass Village’s Parks, Open Space, Trails & Recreation Advisory Board to identify suitable trees and objects to be ‘bombed’. All yarn will be provided for free, although each knitting artist needs to provide their own needles/hooks. The crafting can be done at home, in knitting groups or wherever needlers prefer.





Artists are free to create their masterpiece when and where they like with a goal to complete their “bombs” by the end of May. Installation sessions are scheduled for early June. Each piece will feature the artist’s name and a brief bio. The exhibition takes place outdoors at Snowmass Town Park and remains in place through summer 2023.

For more information and to get involved, visit gosnowmass.com/activity/yarn-bombing/ .