 X Games Day 2 slideshow: Plenty of action soaring through the clear Aspen sky
X Games Day 2 slideshow: Plenty of action soaring through the clear Aspen sky

Norwegian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland competes in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Kokomo Murase hard stops at the bottom of the big air course after her last run in the women’s snowboard big air finals at the 2022 X Games in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A plane flies over the last jump of the slopestyle course during the men’s snowboard finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe competes in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Japanese snowboarder Haruna Matsumoto airs out of the superpipe during the women’s finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A snowboarder competes in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Japanese snowboarder Haruna Matsumoto airs out of the superpipe during the women’s finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

 

Maddie Mastro airs out of the superpipe during the women’s finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

 

Norwegian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland competes in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Finnish snowboarder Rene Rinnekangas competes on the slopestyle course during the men’s snowboard finals at Buttermilk in Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Rene Rinnekangas applauds Mark McMorris on his last run of the men’s snowboard big air finals at Buttermilk on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Mark McMorris grabs his board off of the big air jump during the men’s snowboard big air finals at Buttermilk on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Norwegian snowboarder Mons Roisland competes in the men’s snowboard big air finals at Buttermilk during X Games at Aspen on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

