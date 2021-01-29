X Games Aspen Day 1 tidbits: “I was just go big or go home”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was definitely strange. Our coaches were down at the bottom. Usually they’re up there (in the start house) talking us through it. So I kind of felt obligated to pump the girls up and each one I was like ‘Let’s go. Let’s go. You got this.’ It was cool.”

Devin Logan, who has been competing in the Buttermilk superpipe since 2011

TRICK OF DAY

Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud competes during the womens big air competition at the 2021 X Games Aspen at Buttermilk on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Gremaud landed the first switch double cork 1440 in history during a womens big air competition.(Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Mathilde Gremaud clinched a gold medal and her spot in X Games history by landing a virtually flawless switch double cork 1440 on her final jump of the day. It was the first switch double cork 1440 ever landed in a women’s ski big air competition.

While there were no in-person fans at the base due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gremaud’s Swiss teammates were there to help her celebrate the momentous occasion.

For now, it’s the trick of the day because we’re only one day into competition, but this could definitley end up being the trick of the entire games.

CRASH OF DAY

Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe is taken out of the superpipe after a fall by ski patrol during the women’s ski finals at the 2021 X Games Aspen at Buttermilk on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Sharpe got the silver medal in superpipe this year. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Canadian skier Cassie Sharpe again is pushing the halfpipe progression, and Friday night was the first woman to land a 1260 in competition. After her first attempt, she was going even bigger when disaster struck. When she landed a 1260 on her third run, she caught an edge and injured her left knee.

“I was just go big or go home,” on that attempt at the 1280. “I was just trying to send it as big as I can, and I did. … I’m really stoked that I did it.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ON DAY 2

The Saturday afternoon events will be live on ABC for more than three hours of consecutive coverage. The ABC telecast starts at 11 a.m. with a couple of slopestyle finals, including skier Mathilde Gremaud going for another gold less than 24 hours after winning Friday’s big air and Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard looking for his first ever X Games gold. The women’s snowboard big air wraps up the afternoon session.

The evening telecasts including men’s ski big air online (6 p.m.) and then the women’s snowboard pipe at 8 p.m. on ESPN to cap the day.