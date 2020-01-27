X Faces: A look at the athletes who made up X Games Aspen 2020

Staff photographer Kelsey Brunner was behind the scenes all weekend to document the X Games Aspen 2020 edition.

Along the way, The Aspen Times photographer caught the faces of those who made up one of the bigger athlete lists. From skiers to boarders, Brunner focused in on their intense looks and signs of relief when they got to the bottom.

From teens to veteran riders, we take a look at the “Faces of X Games.”