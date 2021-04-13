Wrong-way driver behind Monday night crash that closed eastbound I-70 near Dotsero

A major wreck Monday night near Dotsero involving five vehicles, including two semi-trailer trucks, was caused by a car heading in the wrong direction on Interstate 70, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said.

Around 5:10 p.m. Monday, a 46-year-old Lafayette woman was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle heading westbound in the eastbound lanes just west of Dotsero when she struck the driver’s side of a pickup truck head-on.

“The Lexus spun out and rolled four-and-a-half times,” CSP spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said. “The remaining three vehicles ended up having damage from the debris.”

The wreckage closed down the eastbound lanes of I-170 east of Glenwood Springs until 9:55 p.m. Motorists were asked to wait or take alternate routes until the scene was cleared.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with life-threatening injuries. Lewis said, however, she was then care-flighted to Denver Health for further treatment.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no updates on the woman’s condition.

CSP has not yet released her name due to the seriousness of her injuries. Next of kin has also not yet been notified, Lewis said Tuesday morning.

In addition, a 65-year-old Gypsum man driving a Hyundai SUV suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. All other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Assisting agencies included the Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical services and firefighters. Colorado Parks & Wildlife also assisted with traffic control.

The CSP did not say whether the driver of the Lexus was impaired. The case, however, is still open.

