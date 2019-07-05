I-70 eastbound reopened after wreck east of Glenwood Canyon
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
All lanes are now open after the Colorado State Patrol shut down Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 125 (Hanging Lake) as of 12:40 p.m. Friday for an accident on the Eagle County side of Glenwood Canyon.
Westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remained open throughout the eastbound closure.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
