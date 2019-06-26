Workout Class Pass includes eight Aspen-area workout facilities

After selling out in the winter season, The Aspen Times’ Workout Class Pass is back for the summer season and gives passholders once-a-month access to eight area gyms.

The $99 pass is good for one visit per month for the next six months to Jean-Robert’s Gym, O2 Yoga, CO247 Fitness, Cyclebar, TAC Fitness & Wellness, Zaya Yoga, Pure Barre Aspen and Vimana House.

That is 48 visits from July 1 to Dec. 31 and equates to $2.06 per visit.

There are only 150 of these limited-edition passes, and they sold out over the winter promotion.

For more information or to purchase a pass, go to workoutclasspass.swiftdmp.com.