Wondering if your local trails are closed due to coronavirus? This app can help

Screenshot from the COTREX trails app, indicating the closure of Waterton Canyon (below) due to COVID-19 and “rolling closures” at Deer Creek Canyon Park (above). The COTREX app was created by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and is free for users.

John Meyer, Denver Post

When Colorado Parks and Wildlife began working last fall to add a new functionality to its COTREX trail app that would track closures around the state this spring, there was no COVID-19. The idea was to improve the app by tracking common closures due to things like muddy trails and trailhead construction projects.

It’s live now, and that’s timely because of increased use of trails and open spaces by people seeking to get out of the house for outdoors recreation, even as trails may be closed for social distancing considerations. Users can click on an area of the state and see closures or alerts covering trails, trailheads and other closures related to those trails. The app is free to users.

“People have been looking to websites and blog posts to find out what the latest trail condition is,” said Alex Alma, trails and recreation project manager for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We’re trying to step into that space to provide up-to-the-second information.”

The app includes information about trails on federal land — national parks, forests, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife — as well as Colorado state parks and county open spaces.