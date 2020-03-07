Women’s Day events set for Sunday at Aspen Mountain

As part of the International Women’s Day on Sunday, Aspen Skiing Co. is hosting an afternoon of events including a ski parade, panel discussion and fundraiser.

The celebration will open with the parade at 1:15 p.m. at the top of Aspen Mountain and head to the gondola plaza.

A panel discussion about gender disparity in the ski industry will start at 2:15 p.m. inside the Chair 9 bar at The Little Nell. The panel is scheduled to include Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA; Katie Ertl, Skico’s senior vice president of mountain operations; Kelly Pawlak, CEO of the National Ski Area Association; and Meegan Moszynski, executive director of National Ski Patrol. Skico CEO Mike Kaplan will moderate the panel.

There also will be a gallery showing and silent auction for the works from four local female photographers: Ann Driggers, Anna Stonehouse, Tamara Susa and Jordan Curet. The proceeds from the auction will go to the local nonprofit Response, which helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

For more information about the event, go to aspensnowmass.com and go to the events calendar.