Woman on Aspen pedestrian mall seriously injured after struck by SUV

Emergency responders aid a woman who was struck by an SUV on Tuesday in downtown Aspen. She was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Aspen Police Department.

Carolyn Sackariason/The Aspen Times

Aspen police said a woman was seriously injured Tuesday after an SUV struck her while she was in the pedestrian mall area of Cooper Avenue and Galena Street.

The Aspen Police Department was hosting a public outreach event in the immediate area — across from Paradise Bakery — at the time of the incident, which occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m.

“Several officers witnessed the accident and were able to control the incident and render aid to the injured,” a news release from Aspen police said.

The woman’s injuries were not released but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said Tuesday afternoon that city officials have been considering some type of barrier between the walking malls and streets to create special awareness for cars and pedestrians.

“I think we can do more for pedestrian safety if the community is willing to accept it,” she said. “Current conditions are not the best for our citizens and visitors.”

The accident remains under investigation, but police said they believe the driver, who was behind the wheel of a locally registered 2011 Land Rover, “accidentally accelerated past stopped traffic, up onto the mall walking area and striking the victim.”

Charges are pending against the driver.

“With this incident we ask the public to be especially vigilant when driving because of the heavy pedestrian traffic in Aspen this week,” police officials said.