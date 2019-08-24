Woman injured after falling off horse, getting dragged on trail ride near Maroon Bells area

A 23-year-old woman who fell off a horse Friday near the Maroon Bells area was taken to a hospital after she hit her head several times before getting free of the stirrup, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was crossing the river near the Maroon Bells entrance station when she fell off the horse and was “dragged along the ground for a distance, hit her head on several rocks before her foot” released from the stirrup, said a news release sent Saturday morning by the Sheriff’s Office.

The extent of her injuries was not released, nor was her hometown. Officials did not say if she was wearing a helmet.

The woman was on a ride with Maroon Bells Outfitters, and workers stayed to administer first aid while others went to get help, the release said.

Because of the location, a team from Mountain Rescue Aspen was sent into the field just after 4 p.m., extracted her at 5:42 p.m. and reached an ambulance about 30 minutes later, the release said. She was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital. In all, 18 MRA volunteers were involved in the rescue.