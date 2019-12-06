Woman found deceased in Aspen-area hotel room

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased in a hotel room Monday, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. “However, (Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office) investigators will continue their investigation into the sequence of events,” the release said.

Details about her identity will become available upon notification of her relatives. Results are pending from an autopsy performed Wednesday morning, the release said.

Authorities were notified about the woman at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday and were dispatched to the Inn at Aspen, where she was found unconscious and unresponsive, the release said. The Inn at Aspen is located at the base of Buttermilk ski area outside city limits and is within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office.