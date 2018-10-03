Woman carried out of Aspen-area valley after spending night with broken ankle

A woman with an injured ankle was carried out of Conundrum Creek Valley by members of Mountain Rescue Aspen after spending the night below the Conundrum Hot Springs, officials said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The rescue came after the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office received a call from a U.S. Forest Service employee at approximately 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a USFS trail crew had encountered an injured woman who had slipped and injured her right ankle. The woman, who is in her mid 40s, was with a male companion about 6.7 miles up the Conundrum Creek Trail.

"The USFS crew was able to provide shelter and a basic level of comfort for the woman overnight," the press release said. "The woman and her companion had already been prepared to camp overnight."

A Mountain Rescue team hiked out at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to carry her out and reached her at 9:15 a.m. By 1:30 p.m., the 16 members of the all-volunteer rescue team had brought her to safety, the release said.