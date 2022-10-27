Wolff named Pitkin County’s new director of community development

Pitkin County announced Thursday that Suzanne Wolff has been named community development director.

Wolff, who has worked for the county for 30 years, served as the county’s planning director/assistant director for six years before being named interim director in July. She also serves as the staff liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission and has been an adviser in the Community Growth Advisory Committee process.

“I’m honored to lead a group of skilled employees in carrying out the vision of the county and our community. Exciting changes are ahead and I will ensure my department assists members of the public in understanding how they will be affected,” Wolff said in a statement.

Wolff started her career with the county as a planner, then became senior planner, and rose to planning director/assistant community development director.

Jon Peacock, county manager for Pitkin County, said Wolff’s knowledge of the county and land use code will benefit the community, particularly in an era that’s seeing new pressures on growth and development, according to a news release from the county.





“Suzanne’s extensive experience as planning director, overseeing land use, zoning and special events is critical as the county and community consider how to manage the challenges and opportunities of today,” Peacock said in a statement. “She has proven in her work with community members that thoughtful, effective change takes input from a variety of stakeholders and can only be carried out by an efficient and supported Community Development team.”

Wolff has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Pennsylvania and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. She takes over for Cindy Houben, who worked for Pitkin County for 37 years and retired as Community Development director in June. Houben continues to work for the county on a contract basis and in a part-time capacity.