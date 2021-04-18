With Aspen’s offseason comes bus schedule changes

RFTA passengers load and unload buses outside of Rubey Transit Center in Aspen on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Bus schedules between Aspen and Snowmass Village will not include a direct route starting this week, according to Kent Blackmer, director of operations at the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA).

Effective Monday, riders can take any VelociRFTA rapid transit or valley local bus heading downvalley from Rubey Park but must transfer at the Brush Creek Park and Ride to access Snowmass Village. The same goes for any travelers heading toward Aspen: riders can take a RFTA bus from Snowmass to the Brush Creek Park and Ride but must transfer to an upvalley-bound rapid transit or valley local bus.

The first bus from Snowmass Village to the Brush Creek lot departs from the Snowmass Mall at 6:15 a.m.; the first bus from the Brush Creek lot to Snowmass Village departs at 6:30 a.m. Service will be on a 15-minute schedule during the peak morning and afternoon hours from 6:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and from 2:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Midday and evening service will run on a half-hour schedule from 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Late night service will depart once an hour from 8:15 p.m. to 2:15 a.m., but the last bus from Snowmass with a connection to Aspen departs at 12:15 a.m. The 1:15 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. buses will not connect to Aspen.

RFTA will service the connections between the Brush Creek Park and Ride and Snowmass Village for the last week of the extended ski season.

The 15-minute service during peak hours only applies for the extended ski season week, with the anticipation that there may be higher ridership with Snowmass as the only ski area still open.

“Snowmass is going to be the only game in town. … We’d rather actually have the service available by that 15 minutes than have to turn people away, “ Blackmer said.

A pared-down weekend schedule with only half-hour or hourly service between Snowmass and the Brush Creek Park and Ride on Saturdays and Sundays will go into effect May 1.

The Snowmass Village Shuttle will operate on its regular winter routes through April 26 before switching to its offseason schedule.

For those planning on driving to Snowmass this week, parking is free and does not require a permit in the numbered village lots on Carriage Way. Parking restrictions still apply on timed spaces, taxi zones, handicap spaces, fire lanes, delivery and loading zones and designated “Kiss and Ride” spaces.