Winterskol slogan contest open for 2020 Aspen festival

Annual fireworks show is a big draw each year for Winterskol.

Aspen Times file photo

The Wintersköl committee is now accepting slogan submissions for the 2020 Aspen festival.

The committee is seeking entries that interpret “What’s Your 2020 Vision?” Entries are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 14.

“Be imaginative as you look forward to 2020, focus in on the celebration of winter and life in the mountains with a nod to your 20/20 vision,” according to the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, which puts on Winterskol.

Slogans must be a one- to five-word phrase that would fit on a 3-inch button.

The Wintersköl slogan contest winner will receive one associate pass to the 2020 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. The pass is valid for all Grand Tastings, while seminars are available on a space-available basis.

E-mail entries to Noël Chiarelli, nchiarelli@aspenchamber.org.

For more Wintersköl information, contact ACRA at http://www.aspenchamber.org or call 970-925-1940.