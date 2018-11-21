Wintersköl reveals royalty: Lissa Ballinger and Mike Monroney

The Wintersköl Committee and Aspen Chamber Resort Association have selected Aspen residents Lissa Ballinger and Mike Monroney as the royal honorees for the 68th annual Wintersköl celebration Jan. 10 to 13.

The committee annually chooses a king and queen to preside over Aspen's four-day celebration of winter. The committee seeks dedicated, involved community members, according to a news release.

Ballinger spearheaded a valleywide celebration of the "Bauhaus 100: Aspen," which has assembled more than 25 local arts and cultural nonprofits, as well as individuals and businesses. Bauhaus 100: Aspen is on track to have 30 events over the course of the next year. She also is the art curator for the Aspen Institute's two galleries and all of its outdoor exhibits, teaches several exercise classes, leads a local running group and is involved with Aspen Institute's "Our Society Reimagined."

Monroney's first job in the valley was working for George and Gwynn Gordon at High Alpine in 1979. He has written, performed and served wine at the Crystal Palace, performing and directing with Shakespeare in the Park, Theatre Aspen, Aspen Community Theatre, Aspen Fringe Festival and the Thunder River Theater Co., where he is vice president of the board. He is the history coach at the Aspen Historical Society, and his play "A Briefly Complete History of Aspen" is performed in schools and venues throughout the valley. He is the current host of Weekend Edition on Aspen Public Radio.