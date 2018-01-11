Winterskol in Aspen opens with Klugs being named king, queen

Winterskol festivities got off to a rousing start Thursday as Warren and Kathy Klug were honored at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association annual lunch.

The couple, donning matching sweaters under their royalty wear, were recognized as this year's Winterskol king and queen for their dedication and involvement within the community for more than 20 years.

"I'm missing my lunch laps," Warren joked during his introduction.

Kathy has been with the school district for 24 years and started the annual college fair, and Warren has been the general manager for the Aspen Square Condominium Hotel for the past 24 years and is an ACRA board member and the previous chairman.

Also honored by the ACRA lunch hosted at the St. Regis were Cristal Logan, who won the Molly Campbell Service Award for her work as vice president and director at The Aspen Institute; Design Workshop, which has been in Aspen for 48 years and does landscape architecture and urban design, as Business of the Year; and the Roaring Fork Transit Authority as Non-Profit of the Year.

The Reece Henry and Co. accounting firm was honored with the Aspen Defy Ordinary Award for helping to organize and fund an annual trip to New York City for Aspen High School students interested in business.

Recommended Stories For You

"If a group of accountants can come up with this idea, imagine what the rest of you could do," Reece Henry managing partner Peter Van Domelen told the crowd. "It's about more than writing a check."

The Winterskol events continue through the weekend and include the Saturday's Canine Fashion Show (1 p.m.) and a bonfire (7 p.m.) and fireworks show (8 p.m.)

There is a full list of events and family activities for the 67th annual Winterskol at aspenchamber.org.