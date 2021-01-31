Winter X Games Aspen Day 3 notes: Jaime Anderson keeps racking in golds, soars in big air

Jamie Anderson stands at the bottom of the big air course after winning her second gold medal during the 2021 X Games on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Jamie Anderson added another medal to her collection on Sunday, and this one was extra special.

Not only was it her first X Games gold in snowboard big air, it was her 19th medal at Winter X, making her the second-most winningest Winter X Games athlete one medal behind Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who did not compete this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The field of competitors was fierce in this sunny Sunday showdown, with X Games Aspen 2020 big air gold medalist Miyabi Onitsuka throwing down a big cab 12 on her first jump of the day, but Anderson was able to ride away with the gold with consistency, big air and some near flawless tricks.

“The level has just been insane and yeah can get pretty intimidating competing with the girls that are like, cab 12, back 12,” she said about the competition.

on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



“I kind of came here with a plan to do front 10 and cab 10 and I knew that was kind of all I had so I just kind of had fun after that and got to watch the event, watch the show.”

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took home the bronze in big air to add to her silver medal in slopestyle from the X Games weekend.

Sadowski-Synnott and Anderson commended the new setup for big air this year. In previous X Games, the big air jump is on its own course, to the lookers right of knuckle huck. This year, the riders used the final kicker on the slopestyle course as the big air jump.

“The jump was perfect, no complaints. It was definitely different but still sick,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

“I thought it was one of the scariest jumps I’ve ever hit,” Anderson said.

“I feel like I actually was going into it as fast as I possible could, which is kind of a gnarly feeling but it was built perfect. … I think it was good for snow management. I know it’s a really low snow year. It’s definitely wise to consolidate and conserve the energy and the natural resources.”

Earlier in the weekend, Anderson won her 18th medal, another gold in slopestyle, to tie Shaun White for second before jumping ahead on Sunday. (White withdrew from Sunday night’s pipe event because of an injury sustained in practice.)

Anderson also became the first women to compete in the knuckle huck event on Friday.

Knuckle Huck winners got a set of rings created by Ridgway artist Lisa Issenberg.

Courtesy of ESPN

SKIER HARLAUT TAKES HUCK GOLD TO CAP WEEKEND

Henrik Harlaut turned off the lights to X Games Aspen 2021, winning the second edition of the ski knuckle huck Sunday night.

The eight-man field was the last to leave the Buttermilk venue after three days of competitions, and it was the effervescent Harlaut who got the final piece of hardware. The Swede won his eighth X Games gold, a record for skiers.

The 20-minute jam session was based on the judge’s impression of the riders’ overall runs. And, the only prize was to the winner with a set of gold knuckles (not brass) rings. Harlaut, who was second in the huck here last year, was able to salvage this weekend after finishing sixth Saturday in the big air, which he won in 2020.