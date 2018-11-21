Winter storms in holiday weekend forecast for Aspen, Snowmass

Just in time for the holiday crowds, two winter storms are forecast to roll through Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley starting Thursday and lasting into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory starting Thursday with the weather expected to intensify. A winter storm watch starts Friday. The watch is expected to last into Sunday morning and up to 22 inches of snow is predicted in some areas by the time it ends.

The storms will impact holiday travel "due to snow and blowing snow," according to the advisory. "The first will bring snow and blowing snow to the higher terrain of western Colorado Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, with the heaviest snow rates expected late Thursday afternoon and evening on one of the busiest travel days of the year."

There will be a short break Friday before the next stronger and colder storm system moves in Friday evening through early Sunday morning. Significant snow accumulations are possible in the mountains and some higher valleys causing impacts to travel centered around Saturday afternoon and evening."

Through noon Friday the forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow and winds could hit 40 mph, according to the advisory. When the storm intensifies Friday evening, forecasters are predicting 7 to 14 inches possible and up to 50 mph gusts through early Sunday.

Areas in the watches include Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte and over to Vail. Mountain ranges include Elk, West Elk, Gore, Elkhead, Park, Flat Tops and the central mountain valleys.

Recommended Stories For You

"Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving," the watch advisory states. "There is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel."