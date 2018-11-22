Winter storm warning issued through weekend for Aspen, Snowmass

In an update Thursday afternoon from the National Weather Service, forecasters have upgraded the advisory for the winter storms expected in the Colorado mountains through the weekend.

A winter storm warning is scheduled to start at noon Friday and last into Sunday, according to officials at the NWS's Grand Junction office. Snow totals from Thursday into Friday morning are expected to be from 3 to 6 inches, and then the snow picks up.

A winter storm warning has been issued starting at noon Friday and going until 6 a.m. Sunday.

"For the winter storm warning Friday evening through early Sunday morning, total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches likely with locally higher amounts possible," Thursday's update predicts. "Winds could gust as high as 50 mph."

Aspen, Snowmass and other areas in the northern and central Colorado mountains are in the warning area.

Here is a look at the latest expected #Snow totals from this Thanksgiving through Friday morning! #COwx #UTwx ❄️⛄️🦃 pic.twitter.com/ZPFonrUcYN — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) November 22, 2018

Travel could be difficult, and blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel over higher elevation highways and mountain passes, according to the warning.

"Snow will continue for the northern and central mountains and Flat Tops in northwesterly flow Friday. The next system will bring more snow, heavy in places, to the region Friday night through Saturday night," the weather service predicts. "A winter storm warning is in effect for the northern and central Colorado mountains midday Friday through Saturday night, and advisories are in effect for other mountain regions in Colorado.”

