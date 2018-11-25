Winter storm over weekend in Colorado makes travel difficult on I-70

DENVER (AP) — Accidents and poor road conditions caused by heavy show and high winds Saturday led to several closures along Interstate 70 through central Colorado, the main thoroughfare to some of the state’s biggest ski resorts.

The Colorado Highway Patrol says a 20-vehicle pileup, including a jackknifed semi-trailer closed the eastbound lanes near Frisco at about 1 p.m. Saturday. Minor injuries were reported.

The Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Vail Pass due to hazardous road conditions. Major crashes were reported west of Silverthorne and east of Frisco.

Most of the highway was reopened by 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For those traveling Sunday, the brunt of the storm has passed, but difficult conditions and heavy traffice are expected as travels head back to the Front Range.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the area through 5 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service forecast up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of snow with wind gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph), causing bitter cold wind chills and whiteout conditions.