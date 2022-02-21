Winter storm expected to last through week around Aspen, up to 2 feet in forecast

National Weather Service is predicting major snow totals through this week across much of western Colorado.



Last week’s winter storm was just a warm-up to what the National Weather Service predicts will bring two feet of snow or more to the Aspen area through this week.

Aspen was part of an updated winter storm warning Monday afternoon that is scheduled to run until 11 a.m. Thursday and is expected to bring whiteout conditions and “very cold air,” according to the weather service.

The NWS said affected areas (Southwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement mesas and West Elk and Sawatch mountains) should expect 1-2 feet of snow and 3-4 feet over higher terrain by Thursday with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

“Greatest impacts are expected (Monday night) and Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night through Wednesday evening,” the NWS said in its update. “Travel will become extremely hazardous due to near whiteout conditions in periods of heavy snow and blowing snow. Plan on icy and snowpacked roadways and significant drifting snow. … Many of the major highways will be impacted and travel will be difficult if not impossible in some areas.”

Backcountry conditions in the Aspen and Gunnison zones are expected to be “very dangerous” by late Tuesday afternoon, and natural avalanches are expected because of the heavy snow and strong winds, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.





Flight delays are expected in and out of Aspen due to weather, further impacting air travel after the airport was closed most of Monday when an outbound private jet slid off the runway. Go to aspenairport.com for flight updates.