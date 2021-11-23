Winter gates closed on Maroon Creek, Castle Creek roads

As winter sets in, some of Pitkin County’s roads are closed for the winter starting Tuesday.

The two main closures that occurred Tuesday were Maroon Creek Road and Castle Creek Road located just west of Aspen. Maroon Creek Road — which leads to the Maroon Bells — closes just above the T-Lazy 7 Ranch, while the Castle Creek Road gate closes just above the ghost town of Ashcroft.

On Dec. 1, county road and bridge workers will shut the gates on Prince Creek Road on the Carbondale side and near the intersection with Dinkle Lake Road, said Scott Mattice, road and bridge director.

Dinkle Lake Road also will be closed for the winter starting Dec. 1, he said.

The roads reopen around May 15.