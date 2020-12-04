Aspen-area winter dining options





Restaurants in the upper Roaring Fork Valley are adjusting to pandemic-related restrictions. Here’s a list submitted by operators of eateries that are open and what they say you should know. If you are a restaurateur and want to be added to our list, click here to go to the form or email reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information:

ASPEN

Acquolina

Address: 415 E. Main St.

Phone: (970) 925-8222

Website: https://www.acquolinaaspen.com/

Hours: 5 p.m. to close

What to know: We accept both reservations and take-out orders both online and by phone. We are compliant with PItkin County COVID guidelines. Eat, drink & enjoy!

Aspen Brewing Company/Aspen Tap

Address: 121 S. Galena St.

Phone: (970) 710-246

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m.

What to know: Pizza & Beer to go! Order online @ http://www.toasttab.com/aspen-tap

Duemani

Address: 216 S. Monarch St.

Phone: (970) 920-2555

Web: https://www.duemaniaspen.com/

Hours: 5 p.m. to close

What to know: We accept reservations and take out orders online through our website and by phone. We appreciate your support of our restaurants. Thank you!

Hooch

Address: 301 E. Hopkins No. 003

Phone: (970) 710-7275

Website: https://avalancheaspen.com/

Hours: 5 p.m. to close

What to know: Dinner & Drinks at Hooch is a new concept collaborating the best of Meat & Cheese and Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. Featuring a three course prix fixe menu created by executive chef Bryan Garneau and an elevated craft cocktail and wine selection by the Hooch team. Reservations are required. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows. Book with us today on Tock or call us.

Jimmy’s

Address: 205 S. Mill St.

Phone: (970) 925-6020

Website: https://www.jimmysaspen.com

Hours: 5-9pm Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed on Sundays and Mondays)

What to know: We accept reservations by phone and at jimmysaspen.com. For parties of 7 or more, please call to book as we have extremely limited availability. We are accepting walk-ins at five tables in our bar area and in our dining room when available.Guests can order take out online, and we are happy to deliver curbside. We will normally be closed on Sundays and Mondays, but will be open on 12/27, 12/28 and 2/14.

Jüs Aspen

Address: 501 E. Hyman Ave.

Phone: (970) 710-7063

Website: http://www.jusaspen.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

L’Hostaria Ristorant

Address: 620 E. Hyman Ave.

Phone: (970) 925-9022

Website: http://www.hostaria.com

Hours: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

What to know: Currently open Tue-Sat 5:30-9:30pm. We’ll reopen 7 nights a week starting 12/20. Currently at 25% indoor dining capacity and take-out available. Reservations are recommended. For take-out menu go to http://www.hostaria.com.

Local Coffee House

Address: 614 E. Cooper Ave

Phone: (970) 710-7855

Website: http://www.localcoffeeaspen.com

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (offseason), 7-4 (starting Dec. 15)

What to know: We now offer dine-in table service, take out, and online ordering! We do not accept reservations but do have additional outdoor heated seating!

Louis Swiss Pastry

Address: 400 ABC (Aspen Business Center)

Phone: (970) 925-8592

Website: http://www.louisswisspastry.com

Hours: Monday – Friday 4:00 am to 3:00 pm; Saturday 4:00 am to noon; closed Sunday

What to know: We have added a walk up window to streamline pick up and ordering. Call ahead or just come by and make your selections from our beautiful displays! We are making delicious Christmas cookies in addition to all our regular items. We have daily savory specials to help you with meals, like whole roasted chickens, whole pizzas or by the slice, tacos, tamales, Milagro burgers, chicken tortas. Please check our web page or call us to find out the special of the day.

Matsuhisa

Address: 303 E. Main St.

Phone: (970) 544-6628

Website: http://www.matsuhisarestaurants.com/aspen

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

What to know: Featuring Chef Nobu’s signature new-style Japanese cuisine. Open nightly for dine-in & takeout (via ChowNow or phone). Reservations encouraged.

Mi Chola

Address: 411 E. Main St.

Phone: (970) 710-7076

Website: http://www.aspenchola.com

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What to know: Great food, spicy margaritas & dangerously good times.

orderfood Aspen by à la Car

Address: 601 Rio Grande Place

Phone: (970) 544-3663

Website: http://www.orderfoodaspen.com

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

What to know: orderfood Aspen by à la Car delivers from the finest restaurants of Aspen and Snowmass, fresh and hot to your table. Please visit our webpage, download or mobile app or pick up an à la Car menu magazine around town for a listing of available restaurants and menus.

Piñons

Address: 105 S. Mill St.

Phone: (970) 618-6805

Website: http://www.pinons.net

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. (reopen Dec. 15)

SO Cafe

(inside Aspen Art Museum)

Address: 637 E. Hyman Ave.

Phone: (970) 925-8050

Website: http://www.aspenartmuseum.org/visit/aam-cafe

Hours: Tuesday–Saturday: 10 AM–5:30 PM

What to know: Located on the AAM rooftop, SO’s 2700+ sf, open-air concept provides daytime indoor/outdoor dining with views of Ajax Mountain & downtown. Overlooking the AAM’s rooftop Sculpture Garden, SO Café is the most socially distanced daytime dining experience in Aspen. Guests may dine-in or carry out from a weekly changing lunch menu of local ingredients prepared by AAM culinary partners Julia and Allen Domingos.

Victoria’s

Address: 510 E. Durant Ave.

Phone: (970) 920-3001

Website: http://victoriasespresso.com

Hours: Opens at 7 a.m.

What to know: Online ordering available. New easy pick-up window on Galena above Belly Up. Great new outdoor patio for dining customers.

BASALT

The Tipsy Trout

Address: 181 Basalt Center Circle

Phone: (970) 927-9301

Website:: thetipsytrout.com

Hours: Open Tuesday through Sunday

What to know: Reservations for six or more. Prime Rib Fridays. We are using the Austin Air Healthmate Plus four stage, HEPA filter Air Purifier to clean 1500 sq ft twice an hour.