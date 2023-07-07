WineInk: Summertime wine

The vineyards of Alma Rosa Winery in the cool climate Sta. Rita Hills of north Santa Barbara County.

We fortunately have yet to be hit by the intense heat that has affected the rest of the nation, but we are entering that time of year when we see the highest temperatures of the season. Of course, while much of the country swelters in triple digits, we simmer in the 80s.

Still, it is time to rethink what we drink and get into the mode of summer sipping.

Whether you are chillin’ poolside at the WET Deck atop the W Aspen, looking for something other than a beer on the patio of the Red Mountain Grill after playing 18 holes, pairing wines for a backyard BBQ or popping a can on a hiking trip, there are many choices for what wines to drink. The trick is to be flexible and just a bit adventurous.

For many people, the thought of summer wines begins, and sometimes ends, with Rosé. And there is nothing wrong with that. The Rosé revolution that began a decade or so ago saw an explosion in pink popularity. Today, there are expressions of the young and flirty wines made from just about every red grape in just about every wine region on the planet. And it’s so easy to simply say “I’ll have a glass of Rosé.”

But there is more to summer wines than just Rosé. The real key to beating the heat is to look for wines lighter in style, lower in alcohol, and higher in acidity. Try to stay away from wines that are heavily tannic, as they can wear you down on a sultry day. This doesn’t mean that you should only drink white wines when the calendar says summer — there are any number of less intense reds that are perfect when slightly chilled — but summer suggestions do tend to lean in the direction of green rather than black grapes.





Let’s start with the hottest wine in wine: Sauvignon Blanc. A crisp, clean quality Savvy from, say, the Marlborough region of New Zealand or Sonoma County, can be found in most any wine shop for right around a $20 bill. The 2021 Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc from the tip of New Zealand’s South Island is filled with the tropical fruit flavors and hints of herbaceous-ness that has made Kiwi wines so remarkable. It retains a crisp acidity that makes it a perfect wine with the fresh foods, even salads, of summer. If you wish to stay domestic, then pick up an easy-to-find bottle of Duckhorn’s 2021 Decoy Sauvignon Blanc, which, when served chilled with a slab of lightly-grilled salmon, is simply sublime.

Of course, the finest Sauvignon Blanc wines have their origins in France with the Loire Valley appellations of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé producing the most floral, smoky (in a good way), and seductive versions of the wines. If you happen by Element 47 at The Little Nell, try a glass of Pascal Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc Sancerre, Loire Valley 2021. It will not beat a trip to the Loire, but it will be a pleasure just the same.

France is obviously a great place to find fine wines of all stripes, but beautiful summer whites — in particular those made from Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris, and Muscat — can be found in the Alsace region in the eastern part of France. 90% of the wines produced in the charming Alsatian villages are white wines, and they can take the sting out of a summer scorcher. Look for wines labeled with the family names Zind-Humbrecht, Hugel, Trimbach, or Schlumberger. These wines are outstanding with spicy Asian cuisine, so pair a Trimbach Riesling with your take-out order from Mod’s Thai House in downtown Basalt, which should include the spicy curry and a Pad Thai. It will be a multi-national experience.

A hallmark of the French summer is the renowned Tour de France bike race, which began last Saturday in another great wine destination: the Basque region of Spain. Yes, I know that sounds a little strange, but the tour has been exporting the opening days of racing to other EU countries the last couple of years. Anyway, in the seaside cities of San Sebastian and Bilbao, the summer sipper of choice is the low-alcohol, slightly-spritzed Txakolina wines that come in signature green bottles and are traditionally poured into a glass from up high, nearly a foot, above the rim of the glass. Pronounced “chah-kuh-leena,” these wines are a bit tough to find here, but many on-line websites will feature them. Look for a quality producer like the Ameztoi Bodega, who makes a beauty, the Ameztoi Getariako Txakolina 2022.

Spain and its western neighbor, Portugal, are excellent sources for other splendid white wines that fit the bill for summer drinking. The Spanish Albariño wines (“alba-reen-yo”) and Portugal’s grassy Vinho Verde wines from the coastal northern regions of the Iberian Peninsula offer unique and refreshing flavor profiles. The Martín Códax Rías Baixas Albariño 2021 from Spain features a crisp, acidic fresh taste of the Atlantic region with notes of green apples. Shellfish and scallops are gifts from the sea for this wine.

And if your sensibilities and tastes tend more toward the Mediterranean Sea and the bright, brilliant wines of Sicily, look for anything made by Planeta. They produce a wide selection of wines throughout the island famed for its volcanic soils, but the 2021 Planeta Etna Bianco from the very heart of the Etna region is a summer classic. If you can find a bottle and have a yen for raw fish, either a crudo dish or sushi, then you will have another splendid summer pairing.

Finally, as I wrote this story with a glass of Ladera Sauvignon Blanc from the Napa Valley close at hand (Yes, it tastes wonderful and provided inspiration), I was pinged with an email offering from one of my all-time-favorite California wine producers. Randall Grahm, founder of Bonny Doon winery, has a personal project and has just released what he called “The Perfect Summer Wine.” It is his Rhône style 2021 Popelouchum Blanc made from 50% Grenache Blanc and 50% Grenache Gris planted in his experimental vineyard in the coastal mountains of Central California.

The iconic winemaker describes the wine as “brilliant, bright straw color with aromatic suggestions of pear, pineapple, almond blossom, and the scent of a vaguely alpine meadow. On the palate, the wine is mouth-filling, with a firm, natural acidity and an exceptionally long finish. I find a slightly briny (and mouth-watering) flavor note that seems to be a ubiquitously unique feature of Popelouchum terroir.” Popelouchum, (pronounced “pope loh SHOOM”) by the way, means “paradise” in the language of the indigenous California Mutsun tribe, which once resided on the lands where Grahm is sourcing his Rhône grapes. You can find this wine on his website, popelouchum.com . But hurry, his juice goes fast.

Yes, there is more to summer wines than just Rosé. You simply have to explore a little bit.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2022 Alma Rosa Vin Gris of Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills I know I said that there is more to summer than Rosé, but this lovely, lightly-pink wine, which I tasted recently at the Alma Rosa tasting room in the booming little wine town of Solvang, is worthy of a special mention. Made by Bosnian winemaker Samra Morris, who is killing it with outstanding Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grown in the cool climate Sta. Rita Hills appellation, this Vin Gris is as delicate and inviting as any I have had this summer. Softly-smiling fruit, highly-tangible acidity, and a barely-there alcohol level combined to make this totally unique among the Rosés I have recently tasted. It’s worth a trip to California.