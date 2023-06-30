WineInk: AI and wine

The Aspen Ideas Festival sign on the Aspen Institute campus on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Aspen.

It’s not a word that most people want associated with the wines they drink. Natural, however that is being currently defined, is the feel-good go-to for folks when they talk about wine in this day and age. But like it or not, “artificial” and its tied-together partner “intelligence” will be a part of nearly every human endeavor, including wine, in the not-so-distant future. In fact, that future is already here.

In the friendly and oh-so-lovely confines of the campus of the Aspen Institute this week, where the elite decamped for the Aspen Ideas Festival, there were myriad seminars that dabbled in the ways that AI, as it is referred to, will impact, and change both society at-large and our lives individually. But beyond just the organized presentations, there was significant chatter among the individual attendees — over glasses of wine at hosted cocktail parties — about AI and the consensus was … well … it was varied.

While many of the learned experts touted the wonders of the newest technologies with near evangelical enthusiasm, there were others who had their doubts. For every proponent who saw a brave new world where disease is eradicated, new nutritional foods are created to feed the masses, and climate saving schemes are unleashed, there was a skeptic who wondered if we were going too far, too fast. Will the utopian-like projections lead to unintended consequences that create more problems than solutions?

That possibility was presented to me quite starkly by a man who has a company that is creating data points for use by AI platforms. He asked me what I do, and I told him, with pride, as I always do when someone asks the question: “I write the wine column for The Aspen Times!” He smiled at me with what looked like a degree of pity. “You know that is just the kind of thing that AI will be doing better and cheaper,” he said.





Now, I love writing this column, and I explained to him that while it is clearly based on research and facts, there is also a modicum of heart and soul and a certain “je ne sais quoi” that my readers find charming. That is my special sauce. My newly-found, Bay Area–based technology friend told me that if I were to simply enter a query into an appropriately-designed AI system asking it to, say, define the difference between New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and wine made from the same grape in Sancerre, France, that the AI would instantaneously have access to more information than I might find in a lifetime of research.

“That may be true,” I admitted with a stagger, “but a story written by AI would lack my personality. My take on the wines.” He chuckled and said, “If we told AI to look at your columns and write a column in your style, it would combine its serious research with your style in ways you probably don’t even know exist.” In short, he was suggesting that AI would be a better me than me. An unintended consequence for sure.

I tell this story to suggest that even small things could change with the introduction of AI as a tool in wine. My column may mean much to me, and hopefully you, but it is nothing compared to how AI technology will be used to change things in the wine industry.

The industry at-large is just beginning to glance at the ways that platforms like ChatGPT can enhance the business of wine. Much of the early attention is around marketing and consumer interaction. How can a winery use the technology to better serve customers and meet their wants and desires? If a winery has a wine club, for instance, and relies on direct-to-consumer sales for its livelihood, can an AI system study and provide information to those customers that will streamline their buying experience? By analyzing their personal tastes and buying habits, will they be able to impact sales? In the next few months, we will know, as wineries and large wine concerns are studying those very possibilities.

But what about in the wineries themselves? Wine production is based on numbers and data. Every winery needs to know the percentage of their vineyards that are planted to certain varieties, the water consumption in each row, the pH numbers in the soils, the brix or sweetness of the grapes at harvest. All of this information can be analyzed, compared, and contrasted by AI better than it can by current programs used to measure this information. And AI can make recommendations using that information that may one day produce better wines.

Depending of course on how the AI platform defines the phrase “Better Wines.”

Just a few months ago, the French wine website Vitisphere.com reported on what it said was the first wine to use ChatGPT to assist in the production of an actual bottle of wine. Aubert & Mathieu, a Languedoc-based négociant, made 600 bottles, or 50 cases, of a wine they, perhaps with tongue in cheek, called “The end.” It is on the label in the Courier typeface closely associated with a typewriter.

The co-founder and manager of the enterprise, Anthony Aubert, told Vitisphere.com, “We asked it (ChatGPT) to make an exceptional organic Languedoc wine with the Grenache and Syrah grapes available; we asked its advice on vinification surely a retrospective feature, given the wine was produced from the 2021 vintage.”

The platform made many suggestions that were accepted and used by the producers, including the blend proportions that Chat GPT recommended of “60% Grenache and 40% Syrah, which generally produce a fruity, balanced wine, but you can reverse the proportions to produce a more tannic wine.” They also bottled the wine in Burgundy bottles, with their sloped shoulders, more frequently used to showcase Pinot Noir or Chardonnay. That was another robot-based suggestion. Interestingly, they in turn rejected the advice to charge between 50 and 100 euros per bottle, instead opting for a price point (website sales only) of around 20 euros. As the wine may have potential for collectors, I may have stuck with the higher price.

Also being explored is the use of AI for label design. An Argentinean winemaker in Mendoza, Cimarrón Wines, enlisted the platform in their design for a label for a line of Malbec based wines. The name they came up with was “Entre Gallos y Medianoche,” which is translated as “Between Roosters and Midnight,” an expression that is defined as “something unexpected, inopportune, or something that happens without planning.” Again, it is interesting that irony is part of the equation.

Writing tasting notes or columns, marketing wines to consumers, analyzing data from vineyards for blends, naming wines and creating labels — all of this just scratches the surface of what effects AI may have on the future of winemaking. We will just have to wait and see.

Hopefully, this column will be around to chronicle it.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE Cuvaison 2021 Napa Valley Estate Chardonnay I have been enjoying the wines of one of my favorite Napa producers recently. This wine is from fruit grown exclusively in their estate vineyards in the cool climate Carneros AVA of the Napa Valley — cool breezes and fog blow in off the San Pablo Bay to chill the grapes in the evening. This 2021 vintage is a crisp but full-bodied summer sipper made by Chardonnay master Steve Rogstad who has been crafting wines for Cuivaison for two decades. Fresh fruits abound and the wine lingers long on the finish. If Artificial Intelligence ever produces a wine this tasty, I will be impressed.