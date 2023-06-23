WineInk: A soggy Classic retrospective

Randy Ullom, head winemaker for Kendall Jackson.

Courtesy photo

It’s only been a week since the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic weekend, but it feels like ages ago that we all scrambled from under the Grand Tasting tents looking for shelter from the storm.

At least we have a story to tell.

As you will no doubt never forget if you were there, the threat of lightning on Saturday afternoon forced what, as I understand it, was the first evacuation in the four decades of bacchanalia that is the Classic. Folks were forced to scatter in the cold and rain looking for safety and satiation in the dining establishments that remain in our town, and many restaurants surely exceeded their fire department limitations by double figures. The most obvious refugees would have been the three empty and boarded-up spaces on the mall next to Wagner Park, but they, as we all know, are shuttered this summer while we wait for the next iterations to open.

Fortunately, the clap of thunder was the worst of it, and by Saturday evening everyone was back on schedule and the weather began to change. On Sunday, the town never looked better with green slopes and white-capped peaks under a June sun. Let’s face it: A major reason for Aspen being the premier destination for a food and wine festival is because, well, it’s Aspen.

I want to give kudos to my colleagues at The Aspen Times, who did a magnificent job in covering the Classic from plate to glass over the weekend. As you may know, there have been many changes at the paper in the last year, and for most of the editorial staff, this was not just their first foray to Food & Wine — it was their first festival of this kind.





Austin Colbert’s photos captured the joie d’ vivre of the Classic, and he covered the NBA wine event at the Wheeler like a wine connoisseur, even if he just wanted to hear more about the Nuggets. Arts & Entertainment Editor Sarah Girgis wrote a great profile of local “Cheezelady” Laura Werlin, who switched up her soldout cheese seminars pouring beers instead of wine. And Josie Taris, an avowed Super Fan of “Top Chef,” wrote about this year’s show winner Buddha Lo and the ways in which the show has changed the culture.

Editor Don Rogers got into the act, as did Publisher Allison Pattillo, with entries in the “Reporters’ Notebook” sections. These are my favorite sections of the coverage because they are extemporaneous descriptions of each writer’s personal experiences at the Classic. Some positive and some less so. But they tell stories, and that really is what the Classic is all about. Stories.

In fact, for me, as the author of this column, the Classic is a source of inspiration each year as I attend various events, both official and unofficial, to find new stories to write about in the weekly WineInk. It is the joy of discovery that makes the event so valuable to me and hopefully for those who read this column. This year, as is always the case at the Classic, I found a number of things that will be fodder for future columns.

Rose Previte and her husband, David Greene, of Go There Wines. Courtesy photo

The first wine I tasted came on the Thursday before the Classic even started — a glass of Rosé made from South African Pinot Noir poured during the Aspen Public Radio fundraising event at a stunning West End home owned by Marsha and David Dowler of Dallas, Texas. Nondumiso Pikashe, a black, female winemaker from the Paarl region of South Africa, produced the Rosé. It was imported and poured by Rose Previte and her husband, David Greene, of Go There Wines — an innovative wine company that focuses on selling wines from winemakers with unique and interesting back stories.

The wine was sublime, and the house that hosted the event, designed by Basalt’s John Cottle of CCY Architects, was equally so. The structure featured a galvanized metal wall perforated with digitally-designed musical notes depicting Nocturne in E-Flat Major, Op 9, No 2 by famous Romantic-era composer Frédéric Chopin cut into the metal. Yeah, you read that right. South African-made wine in a Colorado house owned by Texans that pays homage to a Polish-born composer.

Ironically, or perhaps not, the first glass of wine I had the following day was also from South Africa. This 2019 Aslina Chardonnay was made by another South African winemaker: Ntsiki Blyela from Stellenbosch. In a span of 18 hours, I had tasted two glasses of wine made by two different black, female winemakers from South Africa. Something I had never experienced before. That is a story for the future.

My next stop was all about Cabernet from California. Parked on the street near The Little Nell was a blue Ferrari with a license plate that read “Daou MTN.” That meant the brothers Daou, Georges and Daniel, were in town pouring wines from their eponymous winery in Paso Robles. On this day, I was fortunate to taste the 10th anniversary release of their flagship Cabernet Sauvignon “Soul of a Lion,” named in an homage to the brothers’ Lebanese father. Alongside was a newly-released Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon, part of another Daou project. Both brothers spoke enthusiastically about their recently-acquired property in Tuscany, which they are deeply focused on. Plans are in place for a super Tuscan blend in the not-so-distant future.

Staying in California, I also learned a bit about the process of removing alcohol from wine from Kendall Jackson winemaker Randy Ullom. In an attempt to meet emerging market demand for lower calorie wines, Jackson Family Wines has just released a new Chardonnay that has just 85 calories per glass. “Lower alcohol is a good thing at high altitude,” I was told by the sales rep for the winery who is introducing the bright and balanced Chardonnay in Colorado.

In the tents, I found a pair of wine products that were fascinating, as well. If you have ever used a Coravin, a device that allows one to pour a glass of wine from a bottle without removing the cork, you know how useful the product is. But the story behind its invention by Coravin founder Greg Lambrecht is even more amazing. I’ll save the details for a future story, but trust me, it is great.

And those govino plastic wine glasses? The ones with the little notch in the side for your thumb that have become so popular, especially with campers? Well, they have undergone a game-changing rebirth with a new design that makes them sturdier and more user-friendly. Touted as the “the only shatterproof glasses engineered expressly for the sensory enjoyment of wine,” the best govino ever, as they call it, is highly-durable, dishwasher-safe, and made in the USA. I’ll talk with govino founder and President Joseph Perrulli for an update on the product.

Krug tasting lineup. Courtesy photo

That was just the beginning. I found bubbles galore. I tasted through a series of the Krug Champagne releases from the last decade in an array of big bottles highlighted by the newest release of Krug this past May, the 171st edition. I also had an opportunity to try the new sparkling wines being produced right here in Colorado by the award-winning Carboy Winery, in a portfolio called the Grand series referencing the Grand Valley AVA, where the wines are made.

Pedro Garcia showed me a video on his phone of the Félix Solís Avantis fully-automated and 100%-sustainable winery in Valdepeñas, Spain. I have never heard of Félix Solís Avantis, but Pedro told me that they are the sixth-largest wine producer on the planet. “And nobody in America knows who we are,” he said, explaining his task as he introduced his wines.

There were also tales of the fires in Chile, a burgeoning, cool climate appellation in California, and so much more. Yes, I attend the Classic for the stories. Every year, they come to me.

They come to Aspen.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2018 Penfolds Quantum Bin 98 Cabernet Sauvignon One of the most compelling stories I heard over the weekend came from Penfold’s Winemaker Steph Dutton about this wine that is made from Cabernet Sauvignon (87%), grown in California and blended with a helping of Shiraz (13%) grown in the Barossa Valley in South Australia. I will do an upcoming WineInk on how this all came to be, but suffice it to say that this “Wine of the World,” as it is dubbed, is a remarkable achievement. The wine, though still years away from its prime, was bold and balanced, the fruits were dense, and there was a tone of triumph on the finish. This one was a “winnah!” as the Aussies might say.