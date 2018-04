It was a windy Wednesday for our last Drop-In takeover of the ski season. Editor of The Aspen Times, David Krause, takes over today and sits on the gondola for more than 40 minutes because of high winds and shows you what he learned in his first full season in Aspen and with the Drop-In. Take a look at today’s edition of the Drop-In and tune in Friday for our final winter episode with Anna Stonehouse.