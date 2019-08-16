Windy, dry days concern in Aspen area; NWS issues red flag warnings for Friday, Saturday

Red flag warning area for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

National Weather Service

High winds and low humidity Friday have sparked fire concerns in the Aspen area and most of western Colorado, and the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

In the warning, the Colorado River headwaters area below 7,500 feet is of most concern. Southwest winds from 10 to 20 mph are expected through the afternoon with gusts as high as 35 mph. The relative humidity is between 10% and 15%.

“Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition and spread of fires,” the warning states. “Agricultural burning is strongly discouraged.”

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions exist or will come. The warnings cover most of western Colorado and eastern Utah.

“Isolated high country thunderstorm development with gusty outflow winds and lightning will again be a threat through early this evening,” The National Weather Service said in the warning.

The NWS issued another red flag warning for Saturday afternoon from noon to 8 p.m. as conditions are likely to be the same.

“Gusty afternoon winds along with a dry air mass over the region will cause critical fire weather conditions over much of the area (Friday) evening and again Saturday afternoon and evening,” the NWS said.