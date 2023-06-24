Willoughby: Descent in most places is precipitous

Packtrain on Cooper, early 1900s photo by John Bowman.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Men and materials had to be hauled in the mining era, just as today; but instead of gas or diesel, it was moved with horses and mules. Instead of profiting from tourists, the cash came from silver.

For most of the first decade, roads were marginal, especially over the mountains. Ore was often hauled by mule trains, often by trail, not road. When railroads came, you still had to haul tons of minerals to town to the trains. Roads improved, but until the advent of the automobile, they were very steep, OK for horse- and mule-drawn wagons, but too steep for the early trucks. Mules and horses were the foundation of the transportation infrastructure.

Today, we pay for car and truck licenses. In 1881, the county considered mules taxable property. It billed owners for 50 mules. A mule was valued then in today’s dollars at $2,400. In 1890, they billed for 160 mules, but the value of each mule dropped in half. They also billed 422 carriages and wagons. Those were the ones taxed — there were many more mules; one mule train could have at least a dozen, and there were dozens of them.

In addition to the tax, you had to care for them. In 1881, it cost, in today’s dollars, $24 a week or $60 a month to have J.C. Eams Stable take care of your mule.

It took four mules pulling a wagon to take ore from Ashcroft or Aspen over Pearl Pass in 1883, one of the shortest routes to the existing railroad line. The cost in today’s dollars ranged from $22 to $95 a ton. The good news was a ton of that early ore would be worth around $1,200.





The Aspen Times in 1881 offered the following accolade for teamsters: “Colorado freighters and ore haulers have wonderful aptitude for driving. … The roads down the mountainsides are entirely unguarded upon the outer edge, and the descent in most places is precipitous.”

My great-grandfather on my mother’s side was one of those teamsters. He moved to Aspen in 1886 after being a stagecoach driver in the gold towns near Denver. His first job in Aspen was hauling lumber for Larry Maroney’s lumber operation.

The paper reported an accident he had in 1890. He was driving a wagon load of lumber to the Aspen Mine on Aspen Mountain with a four-mule team. The neck yoke broke, scaring the leaders, who were startled. That threw one of the mules to the ground immediately, killing the mule. He tried to stop the runaways by jumping on the brake. He was thrown to the ground and was “considerably scratched and bruised.” Lumber was scattered all over the road.

He was appointed by the city of Aspen to be the head teamster for one of the fire departments — a responsibility he enjoyed for years. He left the lumber business but was the delivery person for Tomkins Hardware for over 20 years.

Mules and horses were mostly interchangeable, but mules were favored for underground work because they were more nimble underground. The Famous Mine Tunnel, later known as the Hope Mine, up Castle Creek, in 1892 had 26 mules and 20 horses for their operation. That was not one of the larger mines, but that number gives you an idea of the number of horses and mules it took just for one of the many mines.

With those numbers, you might think they must have been expendable. But in 1883, there was an ad in the paper offering two Aspen city lots with a four-room dwelling for a trade to get one wagon and a team of mules. Would you trade your condo for car?

Tim Willoughby’s family story parallels Aspen’s. He began sharing folklore while teaching at Aspen Country Day School and Colorado Mountain College. Now a tourist in his native town, he views it with historical perspective. Reach him at redmtn2@comcast.net .